Convenience Stores

#10 on the Franchise 500: How 7-Eleven Plans to Double In Size In the U.S. By 2027
Franchise 500

The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list had its fair share of challenges in 2018, but still has big goals for the future.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
How 7-Eleven Uses Tech to Stay Ahead of Its Competition

The convenience store is teaming up with delivery partners, Amazon and more.
David Zax | 2 min read
Dunkin' Donuts Is Closing 100 Convenience Store Locations

Store traffic is on the decline for the brand in the third quarter.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Coming to 7-Eleven: Dry Roasted Edamame, Other Healthy Snacks

While the Slurpee will remain, the convenience franchise is now offering healthier snack options such as organic trail mix and soy nuts.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The 10 Hottest Industries in Franchising

Interested in franchising, but don't know where to begin? Why not start with what's hot?
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read