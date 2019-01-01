There are no Videos in your queue.
Conversational Intelligence
The easiest way to be intriguing is listen closely after you've asked someone to tell you about themself.
Instead of robotically working through your pitch, lesson to determine what you have to offer that solves the client's problem.
Nobody you don't know can buy what you sell if you only talk with the same few people all the time.
More From This Topic
Control What You Can Podcast
The quality of your conversations can either hold you back or propel you forward. Understand the science to know how in this podcast.
Conversational Intelligence
People with valid complaints deserve to be heard but chronic complainers need to either lighten up or shut up
Networking
Tired of asking, 'How are you?' and hearing, 'Good. How are you'? Here are ways to connect and possibly benefit your business.
Conversational Intelligence
Important discussions merit the same forethought as a big presentation but what you say must never come across as rehearsed.
Conversational Intelligence
Lincoln is remembered for the Gettysburg Address. The rest of us live with the impression others take from ordinary conversation.
Introverts
Understanding how companies can spark introversion can help create conversations that move from protection to innovation.
How To
Understanding how we listen helps us forge stronger connections and solutions.
