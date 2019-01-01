My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

cookies

'If You Created it, You Should Be the Best at Everything in Your Company,' Says the Co-Founder of Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookies
The Digest

'If You Created it, You Should Be the Best at Everything in Your Company,' Says the Co-Founder of Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookies

Barry Turner, who along with his co-founder created the protein category, has evolved from hustler to creative 'mad scientist.'
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
Harry Kabadaian | 6 min read
4 Changes You Need to Make Now to Comply With the EU's Tough New Data Law

4 Changes You Need to Make Now to Comply With the EU's Tough New Data Law

Non-compliance can lead to hefty fines whether your company is based in the European Union or not.
Peter Banerjea | 5 min read