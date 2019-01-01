My Queue

Startup Paterson Energy is Manufacturing Fuel From Waste Plastic

The start-up perfected technology to produce pyro fuel from waste plastic. Now, the world is buying the pilot project
Kartik Sood | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Makes Tableware that Turn into Soil in 90 days

Mumbai-born Rhea Singhal Singhal created sustainable packaging products from plant waste. Their USP? They turn into soil in just 90 days of disposal!
Kartik Sood | 3 min read
Giving a New Life to Used Soles

How two athletes after failing to refurbish shoes transformed them into 'cool' chappals
Aastha Singal | 3 min read