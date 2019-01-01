My Queue

Cool Stuff

We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
Technology

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Check Out These Cool Artifacts from Big Tech's Recent Past

From Google's first server to the first book sold on Amazon, these artifacts show just how far we've come.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Video: This Cannon Shoots Nets to Take Down Pesky Drones

Shoulder-mounted net launcher weighs 22 pounds and runs on compressed gas but does reportedly offer a 100-meter range with an 8-second reload time.
Andrew Tarantola | 1 min read
Scientists Are Training Drones to Find Lost Hikers

Quadcopters to the rescue.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Bill Gates Doesn't Do the Whip and the Nae Nae, But He Does Like Cocoa Puffs and Burgers

Watch the billionaire tech mogul and his wife go back to high school and giddily let their hair down.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.
History

The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Watch This Jetpack-Wearing Entrepreneur Rocket Past the Statue of Liberty (VIDEO)
Far Out Tech

David Mayman realized the ultimate boyhood dream this week, high above the Hudson River.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Tesla's Sweet Model X Ride for the Whole Family Is Finally Here
Tesla

Take that, dorky gas-guzzling minivans everywhere.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils
Food

Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting
Far Out Tech

We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
There's Something Strangely Soothing About This Silly Key Ring on Kickstarter
Kickstarter

Irked by the sound of keys clinking together? So is California entrepreneur Vince Ho.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Is What It's Like to Strap a Microsoft HoloLens on Your Face (VIDEO)
Far Out Tech

Microsoft has released a new video showing doctors and med students manipulating holographic 'cadavers' through the augmented reality headset.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner
Technology

This chill new Chevy feature keeps the gadget you can't live without cool.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.
Inventions

Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Super 'Smart' Oven Won't Screw Up Dinner
Far Out Tech

The future. It's what's for dinner.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read