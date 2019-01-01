There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Cool Stuff
Technology
Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
From Google's first server to the first book sold on Amazon, these artifacts show just how far we've come.
Shoulder-mounted net launcher weighs 22 pounds and runs on compressed gas but does reportedly offer a 100-meter range with an 8-second reload time.
Quadcopters to the rescue.
Watch the billionaire tech mogul and his wife go back to high school and giddily let their hair down.
More From This Topic
History
The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
Far Out Tech
David Mayman realized the ultimate boyhood dream this week, high above the Hudson River.
Tesla
Take that, dorky gas-guzzling minivans everywhere.
Food
Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Far Out Tech
We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kickstarter
Irked by the sound of keys clinking together? So is California entrepreneur Vince Ho.
Far Out Tech
Microsoft has released a new video showing doctors and med students manipulating holographic 'cadavers' through the augmented reality headset.
Technology
This chill new Chevy feature keeps the gadget you can't live without cool.
Inventions
Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?