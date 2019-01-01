My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cooperatives

Twitter Shareholders Will Vote on Turning the Company Into a Cooperative Owned by its Users
Twitter

Twitter Shareholders Will Vote on Turning the Company Into a Cooperative Owned by its Users

On May 22, Twitter shareholders will vote on whether to investigate a radical proposal: Turning the social network into a cooperative owned by its users.
Rob Price | 5 min read
When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'

When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'

The "perfect deal" is a different kind of employee-ownership model.
John Coleman | 6 min read
Cooperative Companies Offer an Alternative to Franchising

Cooperative Companies Offer an Alternative to Franchising

Going it alone isn't the best route for all business owners. Cooperative corporations offer an alternative to franchising, with members working together to decide how their company should operate.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
How a Group of Dry-Cleaners Formed a Collective Franchise

How a Group of Dry-Cleaners Formed a Collective Franchise

Zips Dry Cleaners is proof that good things can happen when (lots of) great minds think alike.
Jason Daley | 3 min read