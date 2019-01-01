My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

coping strategies

6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Their Lives Easier and Avoid Burnout
Entrepreneurs

6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Their Lives Easier and Avoid Burnout

You know the co-worker who is always complaining? Don't go to lunch with her.
Brendan M. Egan | 5 min read
4 Strategies to Survive the Entrepreneurial Roller Coaster

4 Strategies to Survive the Entrepreneurial Roller Coaster

Take control by choosing how you'll cope with stress, reset your focus and avoid burnout so you can achieve your long-term goals.
AmyK Hutchens | 7 min read
How to Reset a Bad Work Day

How to Reset a Bad Work Day

Five tips on how to come out on top when you're having a bad work day.
Personal Branding Blog | 5 min read
Leaning in to Social Unrest in the Workplace

Leaning in to Social Unrest in the Workplace

It's happening, so let your employees talk about it.
Nithya Das | 6 min read
8 Fireproof Tips for Avoiding Business Burnout

8 Fireproof Tips for Avoiding Business Burnout

Love what you do, and do it the best you can. But know when to take a break.
Chelsea Berler | 9 min read

More From This Topic

11 Rebellious and Fun Songs For When You Hate Your Job
Music

11 Rebellious and Fun Songs For When You Hate Your Job

If you can't afford to take that job and shove it, shake it off with a battle cry that really sticks it to the man.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
5 Things Parents Worry Will Cost Them Their Jobs
Parenting

5 Things Parents Worry Will Cost Them Their Jobs

From schlepping your kid to the doctor, to staying home on sick duty, these are the mama and papa dramas that keep us off the clock.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
7 Lessons From NASCAR That Helped Me Quit Worrying and Love Stress
Stress Management

7 Lessons From NASCAR That Helped Me Quit Worrying and Love Stress

Even for people who don't watch auto racing, like me, I find this analogy useful to think about during stressful times.
Steven Kaufman | 7 min read
What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger
coping strategies

What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

If life knocks you down seven times, make sure you get up eight.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
The 3-Step Process for Countering Negativity: Act -- Think -- Feel
Decision Making

The 3-Step Process for Countering Negativity: Act -- Think -- Feel

Business owners face stressful decisions all the time. Here's how to perform under pressure.
Greg Wells | 4 min read
3 Ways Psychotherapy Can Make An Entrepreneur Limitless
Entrepreneurs

3 Ways Psychotherapy Can Make An Entrepreneur Limitless

Therapy allows entrepreneurs insight into what does not work and the tools to make the necessary changes.
Vineel Maharaj | 5 min read