copycats

General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years
The Digest

General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years

Epic Provisions, owned by the food giant, took credit for creating a buffalo meat and dried fruit bar, but Native Americans have been eating it for hundreds of years. Another company also debuted a similar product years before.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
6 Sneaky Ways Your Competitors Are Keeping Ahead of You

6 Sneaky Ways Your Competitors Are Keeping Ahead of You

Competition among entrepreneurs is fierce. Be prepared for it.
Victor G. Snyder | 6 min read
What Should You Do About Copycat Competitors?

What Should You Do About Copycat Competitors?

When someone's just replicated your product, what you should do first is get on the phone and show 'em whom they're messing with.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Why Your Business Idea Should Sell Itself

Why Your Business Idea Should Sell Itself

Come up with a winning proposition that others will like. But remember that good concepts invite copycats.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read