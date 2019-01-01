My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Copyright Infringement

Hey Writers, Need an Idea? The Copyrights on a Bunch of Classics Have Expired and Are Ready for the Zombie Treatment
Copyrights

Hey Writers, Need an Idea? The Copyrights on a Bunch of Classics Have Expired and Are Ready for the Zombie Treatment

In 2009, Seth Grahame-Smith scored big with 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' when the Jane Austen classic became public domain.
Joan Oleck | 2 min read
Copyright, Elon Musk and the Farting Unicorns of Doom

Copyright, Elon Musk and the Farting Unicorns of Doom

You can learn a lot about copyrights by reading the lame excuses Musk tweeted, then deleted, for ignoring an artist's copyrights.
Matt Jones | 6 min read
Megaupload's Dotcom Argues Extradition Appeal Should Be Live Streamed

Megaupload's Dotcom Argues Extradition Appeal Should Be Live Streamed

An appeal by flamboyant German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom over a decision to extradite him to the United States began in New Zealand on Monday.
Reuters | 3 min read
Government Asks That Apple Patent Case Against Samsung Be Returned to Lower Court

Government Asks That Apple Patent Case Against Samsung Be Returned to Lower Court

The world's top smartphone rivals have been feuding over patents since 2011, when Apple sued Samsung in Northern California alleging infringement of the iPhone's patents, designs and trademarked appearance.
Reuters | 3 min read
Larry Page Spars With Oracle Attorney at Android Trial

Larry Page Spars With Oracle Attorney at Android Trial

In a retrial at San Francisco federal court, Oracle Corp. has claimed Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of Java, a development platform. Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit said it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google
Copyright Infringement

Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google

Safra Catz told jurors that the point of the acquisition was to protect its products that relied on Sun's software.
Reuters | 2 min read
Alibaba Vows to Keep Fighting Fakes Despite Anti-Counterfeiting Group Snub
Alibaba

Alibaba Vows to Keep Fighting Fakes Despite Anti-Counterfeiting Group Snub

The U.S.-based International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition announced on Friday that it would suspend Alibaba's membership, after several IACC member companies quit the group in protest at Alibaba's inclusion.
Haze Fan | 4 min read
Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content
Copyrights

Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content

Just make sure you have the legal right to use it.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
YouTube Videos Can Now Earn Money During Content Disputes
YouTube

YouTube Videos Can Now Earn Money During Content Disputes

Previously, you wouldn't get anything from a video's advertising if someone else claimed that it violated their copyright.
David Murphy | 3 min read
A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour
China

A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour

See if you can see any differences between the two companies' logos.
Will Heilpern | 2 min read
Remembering Prince: What The Purple One Can Teach You About Creativity
Radicals & Visionaries

Remembering Prince: What The Purple One Can Teach You About Creativity

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life."
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle
Lawsuits

Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle

This is the latest development in a long-running lawsuit between the two technology companies.
Jonathan Vanian | 1 min read
It's Official: You Can't Copyright a Selfie Taken By a Monkey
Copyrights

It's Official: You Can't Copyright a Selfie Taken By a Monkey

Just in case you were wondering.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights
Copyrights

Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights

Copyrighting your content is as commonsense as locking your car.
Genavieve Shingle | 4 min read