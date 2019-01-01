Copyright Infringement

The world's top smartphone rivals have been feuding over patents since 2011, when Apple sued Samsung in Northern California alleging infringement of the iPhone's patents, designs and trademarked appearance.
In a retrial at San Francisco federal court, Oracle Corp. has claimed Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of Java, a development platform. Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit said it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.
The U.S.-based International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition announced on Friday that it would suspend Alibaba's membership, after several IACC member companies quit the group in protest at Alibaba's inclusion.