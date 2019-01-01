My Queue

Copyrights

Copyrights

Hey Writers, Need an Idea? The Copyrights on a Bunch of Classics Have Expired and Are Ready for the Zombie Treatment
Copyrights

Hey Writers, Need an Idea? The Copyrights on a Bunch of Classics Have Expired and Are Ready for the Zombie Treatment

In 2009, Seth Grahame-Smith scored big with 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' when the Jane Austen classic became public domain.
Joan Oleck | 2 min read
How to Protect Your Intellectual Property

How to Protect Your Intellectual Property

Jessica Abo sits down with attorney Scott Sisun to find out what your company may need when it comes to intellectual property.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Launching a Website? Here Are 5 Common Intellectual Property Pitfalls to Avoid.

Launching a Website? Here Are 5 Common Intellectual Property Pitfalls to Avoid.

Don't fall into these trademark and copyright traps.
Diana Rutowski and Thomas Zellerbach | 6 min read
Clothing Company Named 'Steve Jobs' Can Keep Name After Apple Loses Legal Battle

Clothing Company Named 'Steve Jobs' Can Keep Name After Apple Loses Legal Battle

The Italian company can continue to use the Apple founder's name and Apple's logo and plans to start offering electronic devices under the brand.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued

The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued

You know content is king, and you know you can get images readily online. You probably don't know how many ways this can lead to an unfriendly letter from a lawyer.
Jeff Rojas | 9 min read

More From This Topic

5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign
Lawyer intellectual property

5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign

Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Gerard von Hoffmann | 7 min read
Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5
Intellectual Property

Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5

Here's how to make sure your idea isn't stolen, corrupted or plagiarized by every Tom, Dick and Sally.
Carel Smit | 8 min read
Rubik's Cube Loses EU Trademark Fight Over Its Shape
Trademarks

Rubik's Cube Loses EU Trademark Fight Over Its Shape

The toy, invented in 1974 by Hungarian Erno Rubik, is popular among young and old, with more than 350 million cubes sold worldwide.
Reuters | 3 min read
Twitter Didn't Have to Ban a User for Posting an Olympic GIF, But It Did Anyway
Twitter

Twitter Didn't Have to Ban a User for Posting an Olympic GIF, But It Did Anyway

The social network acted in the International Olympic Committee's and NBC's interests at the expense of a dedicated user.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The Hidden Danger of Online Business Coaches
Business Coaching

The Hidden Danger of Online Business Coaches

'By agreeing to those terms, you're actually agreeing to give away your content or contributions to the coach.'
Mary Simms | 9 min read
Can There Be Plagiarism In Marketing?
Intellectual Property

Can There Be Plagiarism In Marketing?

Truly unique ideas are all but impossible but you make any idea your own by putting your brand's spin on it.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat
The Grind

What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat

Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
Adina Grigore | 4 min read
Axl Rose Is Fat. His Personal Branding Should Embrace That.
Personal Branding

Axl Rose Is Fat. His Personal Branding Should Embrace That.

There is a danger in trying to wipe out who we are online. Axl Rose is putting his authenticity at risk.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Larry Page Spars With Oracle Attorney at Android Trial
Lawsuits

Larry Page Spars With Oracle Attorney at Android Trial

In a retrial at San Francisco federal court, Oracle Corp. has claimed Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of Java, a development platform. Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit said it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.
Reuters | 2 min read
Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google
Copyright Infringement

Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google

Safra Catz told jurors that the point of the acquisition was to protect its products that relied on Sun's software.
Reuters | 2 min read