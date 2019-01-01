There are no Videos in your queue.
Copyrights
In 2009, Seth Grahame-Smith scored big with 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' when the Jane Austen classic became public domain.
Jessica Abo sits down with attorney Scott Sisun to find out what your company may need when it comes to intellectual property.
Don't fall into these trademark and copyright traps.
The Italian company can continue to use the Apple founder's name and Apple's logo and plans to start offering electronic devices under the brand.
You know content is king, and you know you can get images readily online. You probably don't know how many ways this can lead to an unfriendly letter from a lawyer.
More From This Topic
Lawyer intellectual property
Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Intellectual Property
Here's how to make sure your idea isn't stolen, corrupted or plagiarized by every Tom, Dick and Sally.
Trademarks
The toy, invented in 1974 by Hungarian Erno Rubik, is popular among young and old, with more than 350 million cubes sold worldwide.
Twitter
The social network acted in the International Olympic Committee's and NBC's interests at the expense of a dedicated user.
Business Coaching
'By agreeing to those terms, you're actually agreeing to give away your content or contributions to the coach.'
Intellectual Property
Truly unique ideas are all but impossible but you make any idea your own by putting your brand's spin on it.
The Grind
Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
Personal Branding
There is a danger in trying to wipe out who we are online. Axl Rose is putting his authenticity at risk.
Lawsuits
In a retrial at San Francisco federal court, Oracle Corp. has claimed Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of Java, a development platform. Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit said it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.
Copyright Infringement
Safra Catz told jurors that the point of the acquisition was to protect its products that relied on Sun's software.
