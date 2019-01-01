My Queue

Copywriting

Learn How to Write Copy That Sells
Sales Tips

Learn How to Write Copy That Sells

Increase your sales with the tips from the Step-by-Step Copywriting Secrets.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
How to Make Millions Using Video Sales Letters

How to Make Millions Using Video Sales Letters

Creating videos that pitch viewers on a product or service can be quite lucrative, even if you have zero on-camera experience.
The Oracles | 6 min read
Master the Art of Copywriting for Less Than $11

Master the Art of Copywriting for Less Than $11

Discover what it takes to craft copy that sells over the course of this seven-hour training.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Launch a Lucrative Career in Copywriting for Less Than $20

Launch a Lucrative Career in Copywriting for Less Than $20

Learn how to write to sell.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly

The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly

Craig Clemens, copywriting expert and founder of Golden Hippo, explains the technique he uses to write everything from a book to a sales page.
Natalie MacNeil | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Don't Have a Degree in Advertising? Here's How Anyone Can Write Copy That Sells.
Copywriting

Don't Have a Degree in Advertising? Here's How Anyone Can Write Copy That Sells.

These six tips will help you write professional copy, even if you're a complete novice.
Pete Boyle | 7 min read
The 4 Most Lethal Branding Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Branding

The 4 Most Lethal Branding Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Have a well-written and consistent message across all mediums.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
5 Ways Professional Copywriting Elevates Your Website and Your Bottom Line
Copywriting

5 Ways Professional Copywriting Elevates Your Website and Your Bottom Line

Your brand image is unique. Make sure it has a voice to match.
Dan Antonelli | 4 min read
10 Tips to Find a Good SEO Writer
SEO

10 Tips to Find a Good SEO Writer

Make sure your SEO writer has these characteristics or your new content could do more harm than good.
Susan Gunelius | 7 min read
To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's
Product Ideas

To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's

Side-hustling pro Chris Guillebeau explains that when you're presenting an offer, you want to make sure to give people all the pertinent information they need to make a purchase.
Chris Guillebeau | 7 min read
How To Create Content That Hooks Your Prospects and Keeps Them Engaged
Content Strategy

How To Create Content That Hooks Your Prospects and Keeps Them Engaged

Try being a little weird, like the guy who wrote, "20 Ways to Be Just Another Mediocre Blogger Nobody Gives a Crap About.".
Victor Ijidola | 7 min read
7 Steps to Becoming a Professional Copywriter
Copywriting

7 Steps to Becoming a Professional Copywriter

Those first few rejection emails will hit you like a sucker punch. If you can take 'em, you just might have a promising career in store.
Han-Gwon Lung | 9 min read
What Posting More Than 300 Articles in a Year Taught Me About Freelance Writing
Freelancers

What Posting More Than 300 Articles in a Year Taught Me About Freelance Writing

Making yourself valuable begins with making yourself available.
Oludami Yomi-Alliyu | 7 min read
6 Steps to Writing Copy That Actually Converts
Copywriting

6 Steps to Writing Copy That Actually Converts

Most of the time, the art of exceptional copywriting boils down to understanding how to trigger action and emotion in your readers.
Nathan Chan | 8 min read
The 5 Rules of Killer Copywriting That Will Hook Prospects at 'Hello'
Copywriting

The 5 Rules of Killer Copywriting That Will Hook Prospects at 'Hello'

Copywriting is the one marketing tool that will never change. So, why don't people still not know how to do it right?
Han-Gwon Lung | 8 min read