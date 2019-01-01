My Queue

Core Values

Building a Meaningful Career
Career Growth

Building a Meaningful Career

It's a mistake to think being miserable is the price of making a living.
Armand Peri | 5 min read
Why It's Crucial to Walk the Talk as a Business Leader

Why It's Crucial to Walk the Talk as a Business Leader

Ordering someone to do what they know you won't is more likely to get you ignored than obeyed.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
The First Thing You Should Do When Building Your Brand (Hint: It Isn't Pick Out a Logo)

The First Thing You Should Do When Building Your Brand (Hint: It Isn't Pick Out a Logo)

The best way to build your brand is to start from the inside out.
Rebecca Horan | 6 min read
The 5 Most Important Questions to Consider Before Beginning Your Entrepreneurial Journey

The 5 Most Important Questions to Consider Before Beginning Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Grit and taking calculated risks are the essentials if you are to achieve anything notable.
Megha Hamal | 6 min read
'What You Fight for Is the Real Test': 8 Quotes on Life and Leadership From Sen. John McCain

'What You Fight for Is the Real Test': 8 Quotes on Life and Leadership From Sen. John McCain

The Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate died Saturday. Here are some of his most enduring words of wisdom for leaders.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Papa John's Has Created a Social Media Ad Featuring Negative Customer Tweets That's Been Watched 1.7 Million Times
Brand Reputation

Papa John's Has Created a Social Media Ad Featuring Negative Customer Tweets That's Been Watched 1.7 Million Times

The company isn't downplaying the fact that its reputation has suffered, but it wants customers to know it's working on improving.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
How to Finally Stop Sexual Harassment at Work
Ready For Anything

How to Finally Stop Sexual Harassment at Work

Turning a blind eye could be hurting your company.
Jessica Higgins | 6 min read
Every Hire Has Been a Good One Since This CEO Started Hiring for Values
Ready For Anything

Every Hire Has Been a Good One Since This CEO Started Hiring for Values

Hire people who thrive in collaborative environments and culture will take care of itself.
Amit Sharma | 5 min read
Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused
Ready For Anything

Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused

Your company can't solve every problem for every consumer. Make intentional decisions about which opportunities you'll pursue.
Guy Goldstein | 4 min read
Giving Just Lip Service to Your Values and Vision Is a Lot Like Not Having Values or Vision
Ready For Anything

Giving Just Lip Service to Your Values and Vision Is a Lot Like Not Having Values or Vision

Company leaders must align, define, practice and enforce their values and vision every day to create a culture of success.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 7 min read
In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality
Storytelling

In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality

Storytelling will always be a strong tool for entrepreneurs-but creativity is key, now more than ever.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Here's the Secret to Improving Employee Engagement That Every Company Can Afford
Employee Engagement

Here's the Secret to Improving Employee Engagement That Every Company Can Afford

Everyone benefits from a values-based culture.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur
Community building

Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur

Innovators are connecting in the Nevada desert.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.
Ask Entrepreneur

How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.

Entrepreneur.com's associate editor and editorial assistant will talk about how brands can tap into the values and interests of the oft-misunderstood generation on the next #AskEntrepreneur Facebook Live.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
How Establishing Core Values Drives Success
Ready For Anything

How Establishing Core Values Drives Success

The values upon which your company is built tell the world what you believe is important and what to expect from you.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 12 min read