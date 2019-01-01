There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Cornell University
Innovation
On New York's Roosevelt Island, Cornell Tech is connecting up-and-coming talent with companies and organizations in need of tech solutions.
We at AlleyNYC and Entrepreneur Media have put together an awesome way to help colleges and incubators shepherd innovation.
The new institute will be part of Cornell Tech, a graduate school expected to attract top
students and create new local companies.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?