Cornell University

A Beautiful Campus Dedicated to Tech Has Opened in New York. Get Inspired With This Tour.
Innovation

A Beautiful Campus Dedicated to Tech Has Opened in New York. Get Inspired With This Tour.

On New York's Roosevelt Island, Cornell Tech is connecting up-and-coming talent with companies and organizations in need of tech solutions.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
A New Program to Support Entrepreneurs

A New Program to Support Entrepreneurs

We at AlleyNYC and Entrepreneur Media have put together an awesome way to help colleges and incubators shepherd innovation.
Jason Saltzman | 4 min read
Cornell University Gets Big Donation to Help Fund NYC Tech Campus

Cornell University Gets Big Donation to Help Fund NYC Tech Campus

The new institute will be part of Cornell Tech, a graduate school expected to attract top students and create new local companies.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read