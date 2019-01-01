My Queue

corporate governance

For the Price of One Share of Stock, You Could Influence a Billion-Dollar Company
Shareholders

Individual shareholders can drive big changes when they are actively involved in corporate governance.
Jeff Cruttenden | 8 min read
You Grew Your Startup, Now Build Your Advisory Board

No company is complete without an advisory board. Here's how to build one.
Scott Schoeneberger | 7 min read
An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust

Going public means a company meets certain standards of increased corporate governance, responsible leadership and financial transparency.
Amy Butte | 7 min read
How Your First Board of Directors Shapes Your Company

Extending control to others is a big step. Make sure you choose the right mix of leadership and industry experience.
Ray Zinn | 5 min read
How to Solicit Valuable Feedback From Your Board

Your board of directors can be a huge help, but only if you prompt them to provide the right type of input.
Joel Trammell | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Sumner Redstone's Battle Is a Lesson In How Not to Lead
Leadership

Redstone's battle with his Viacom team and board shows why founders or CEOs have to learn to bow out gracefully.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
When the CEO Goes Bad, the Whole Company Needs a Fresh Look
Leadership

Cutting off the head does nothing to fix what is likely cultural rot throughout an entire organization.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Of Course Corporations Are People
Corporations

Big corporations are just small businesses that grew up. And they are all run by and for people.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data
Executive Compensation

Why do CEOs get paid so much? Because they deserve it. Plain and simple.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
The 7 Deadly Digital Sins
Online Marketing

Knowing, and avoiding, the errors that undermine online marketing is a responsibility leaders shouldn't delegate.
Simon Lande | 4 min read