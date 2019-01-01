Corporate Philanthropy

There are no Videos in your queue.
Telling your employees you'll match their donation to their favorite charity has a powerful psychological effect.
Today's business leaders need to do more than just make money: They are responsible for serving their communities.
It's neither a paradox nor an accident; it's the reason MADD Coffee was founded: to make a difference in the lives of others.
The data is clear: To improve culture, companies should be organizing charitable opportunities for employees.
Social entrepreneurs are discovering they can do well by doing good.
Entrepreneurial success can afford a person many things, the most fulfilling of which is making lives and the world around us better without need for profit.
The driving principle, more and more, is to create value as the ultimate goal, rather than profit for profit's sake.
From athletic socks to medical scrubs to yummy desserts, these founders are programming their products to produce revenues and good vibes in equal quantity.
Whether it's a betrayal, a personal dislike or a choice between public or private acknowledgement, personal conflicts can arise at work. Find out the right way to navigate these situations.
Your company values should align with customer values, as today's consumers want more than competitive pricing.
People who give, especially when they don't have to, are happier, healthier and less stressed.
Lesson One: By giving, you have a greater chance of gaining new customers.
