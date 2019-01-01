My Queue

Corporate Taxes

Finally, the Feds Are Cutting Startups Some Slack: Why the New Tax Law Is a Game-Changer
Taxes

Finally, the Feds Are Cutting Startups Some Slack: Why the New Tax Law Is a Game-Changer

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: What's in it for you?
Chad Cummings | 7 min read
5 Tips for Making Family Vacations Deductible

5 Tips for Making Family Vacations Deductible

Legally write off all or part of your family trip by using these simple steps.
Tom Wheelwright | 3 min read
European Union to Probe McDonald's Tax Deals With Luxembourg

European Union to Probe McDonald's Tax Deals With Luxembourg

The EU competition enforcer said McDonald's had not paid any corporate taxes in Luxembourg or the U.S. on royalties paid by franchisees in Europe and Russia since 2009.
Reuters | 3 min read
How a Business Owner Won Back $102,000 From the IRS

How a Business Owner Won Back $102,000 From the IRS

You may be able to do the same thing. Just make sure you get the right advice.
Garrett Gunderson | 6 min read
First-Time Business Owners: A Brief Guide to Tax Filings

First-Time Business Owners: A Brief Guide to Tax Filings

As a new business owner, you may be confused about what you owe in business taxes the first year out. Read this guide to get it done right.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read

More From This Topic

6 Business Issues That Could Shape the Political Debate in 2015
Politics

6 Business Issues That Could Shape the Political Debate in 2015

A breakdown of the major issues that will likely be at the center of the debate as the next presidential campaign ramps up.
Ben Geier | 7 min read
States With the Lowest Corporate Income Tax Rates (Infographic)
Infographics

States With the Lowest Corporate Income Tax Rates (Infographic)

The nation's most tax-friendly states for business owners include Nevada, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Why Overseas Job Creation Is Good for U.S. Workers
Finance

Why Overseas Job Creation Is Good for U.S. Workers

Rather than robbing jobs, increased growth overseas actually helps companies domestically, which is good for both employees and investors.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read