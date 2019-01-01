My Queue

Cortana

Hello, Collaboration! How the Future of A.I. Lies With Brand Cross-Pollination
Artificial Intelligence

Hello, Collaboration! How the Future of A.I. Lies With Brand Cross-Pollination

Alexa, meet Cortana. Cortana, meet Alexa -- and Siri and Google Assistant. Now, PDAs, talk amongst yourselves ...
Puneet Mehta | 6 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Take Advantage of Voice Search Marketing

How Entrepreneurs Can Take Advantage of Voice Search Marketing

Your customers are already using voice search. It's up to you and your business to meet them there.
Kevin Klein | 5 min read
In Microsoft's Future, You'll Get Most of Your Tasks Done by Talking to Your Phone

In Microsoft's Future, You'll Get Most of Your Tasks Done by Talking to Your Phone

For Satya Nadella, using 'the power of human language' to communicate with machines will be as profound as the development of the Internet and the use of touchscreens on mobile devices.
Jonathan Vanian | 4 min read
How Important Is Siri's Personality?

How Important Is Siri's Personality?

As virtual assistant technology becomes more advanced, the next battle is over personality, or lack thereof.
Reuters | 7 min read