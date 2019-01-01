My Queue

Cosi

Making the Jump From Franchisee to Franchisor
Franchisors

Several owners who made the shift discuss their decision-making process, what they learned and how they do things differently.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Cosi's Top Franchisee Is Now Its CEO

The struggling sandwich chain named its largest franchisee its new CEO, marking its fourth leadership switch in three years.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read