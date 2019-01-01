My Queue

Cosmetics

A Former Model's Journey to Cosmetics Entrepreneurship
A Former Model's Journey to Cosmetics Entrepreneurship

Ashley Peterson, the founder of Elizabella Cosmetics, talks about establishing a brand in a competitive industry.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How Kylie Jenner Built One of the Fastest-Growing Beauty Brands Ever

It took less than two years for Kylie Cosmetics to reach an estimated $630 million in sales.
Tiffani Bova | 7 min read
This Cosmetics Company CEO Turned a $1 Million Packaging Fail into Quadrupled Sales. Here's How.

Carisa Janes, founder and CEO of Hourglass Cosmetics, had to pull more than 10,000 units of foundation off Sephora's shelves in 2012. She went into fix-it mode and turned things around.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Beauty Entrepreneur Bobbi Brown Explains the 'Secret Sauce' to Building a Brand Loved By Everyone

In our 'Tough Love Tuesday' series, Brown talks about the importance of listening to your inner voice, being confident and how she handles the word 'no.'
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
How Victoria Tsai Turned a Geisha Secret Into a Cosmetics Innovation

One entrepreneur's skin problem led to a centuries-old discovery that is one of the hottest trends in beauty.
Tracy Byrnes | 7 min read

These Small Cosmetics are Shaking Up the Beauty Industry in a Big Way
Beauty Products

A direct-to-consumer beauty line puts portability first.
Carren Jao | 4 min read
How One Woman's Cosmetic Company 'Gramed Its Way to Insta-Success
Cosmetics

Emily Weiss' Glossier is brushed with social media success.
Grant Davis | 4 min read
Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More
Fashion

The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Women Entrepreneurs Take the Stage During New York's Jazz Age
Ready For Anything

These trailblazing business owners have much to teach their contemporary counterparts about taking risks and acting independently.
Donald Miller | 7 min read
Estee Lauder
Growth Strategies

The Sweet Smell Of Success
9 min read