Cosmetics
Ashley Peterson, the founder of Elizabella Cosmetics, talks about establishing a brand in a competitive industry.
It took less than two years for Kylie Cosmetics to reach an estimated $630 million in sales.
Carisa Janes, founder and CEO of Hourglass Cosmetics, had to pull more than 10,000 units of foundation off Sephora's shelves in 2012. She went into fix-it mode and turned things around.
In our 'Tough Love Tuesday' series, Brown talks about the importance of listening to your inner voice, being confident and how she handles the word 'no.'
One entrepreneur's skin problem led to a centuries-old discovery that is one of the hottest trends in beauty.
Cosmetics
Emily Weiss' Glossier is brushed with social media success.
Fashion
The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Ready For Anything
These trailblazing business owners have much to teach their contemporary counterparts about taking risks and acting independently.
