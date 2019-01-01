My Queue

cost-effective

These Startups Are Making Hotel-booking Easy on the Pocket
Hospitality

Today, concepts like capsule stay, hourly stay and micro-stay are changing the way hotel industry operates in India
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
How Will Applancer Change Mobile App Development Industry

When mobile development companies are at their initial stages, applancers are their choice instead of full-time employees
Pratik Kanada | 4 min read
#5 Ways In Which Digital Content Helps Entrepreneurs

Facebook is posing a huge threat to TV, as they have decided to take up video content promotion as their main goal.
Subhasis Chatterjee | 3 min read
Indian Logistics Industry: Current Scenario And Future Outlook

It is the interplay of infrastructure, technology and new types of service providers, which defines whether the logistics industry will be able to help its customers provide effective services.
Sumit Sharma | 5 min read