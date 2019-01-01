There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Costco
Brick-and-mortar stores can't beat the convenience of online shopping, and they shouldn't try. Customers come through their doors for something else.
Costco has one major perk that traditional car dealerships lack: fixed prices.
Erica Welton was a food buyer for Costco for 14 years before leaving to launch the restaurant chain, called The Organic Coup.
Think Microsoft and Apple made the list? Think again.
More From This Topic
Business Strategy
The key is to play upon consumers' sense of thrift and the social capital exchanged when telling a friend about a new service.
Black Friday
This year, stores are opening up shop earlier than ever on Black Friday. Check out how retail giants like Kmart, Walmart and Target are planning to start off the holiday sales season.
Black Friday
Should Thanksgiving be a day of rest for employees, or should we accept that Black Friday now starts on Thursday?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?