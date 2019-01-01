My Queue

Country Archer

Este emprendedor de 29 años descubrió y luego compró una pequeña marca en 2011. El año pasado recaudó 33 millones de dólares
Historias Entrepreneur

Este emprendedor de 29 años descubrió y luego compró una pequeña marca en 2011. El año pasado recaudó 33 millones de dólares

Eugene Kang, cofundador de Country Archer, nos habla sobre cómo emprendió en un negocio en el que nadie creía.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read