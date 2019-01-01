There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Country Music
KFC
McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
Visionary solopreneurs like Kurt Bardella of the Morning Hangover online tip sheet have also embraced how mission-critical evolving is. Are you?
Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Johnny Cash all fell down before standing up to become a few of the industry's greatest stars.
Build up your legacy with this advice from the musician behind "God Bless the USA."
Just like in the entertainment industry, you're either different or you're invisible.
More From This Topic
Snapchat
That's what people say, mmm-mmm.
Customer Experience
Professional musicians give inspiring performances. Successful entrepreneurs do the same thing.
Social Media Marketing
The 90-year-old country music venue uses millennial marketing techniques to capture followers for a new century.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?