Country Music

KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders
KFC

KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders

McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
With Giants Like the NFL Signing Live-Stream Deals With Twitter, Fast Is Indeed the New Big

With Giants Like the NFL Signing Live-Stream Deals With Twitter, Fast Is Indeed the New Big

Visionary solopreneurs like Kurt Bardella of the Morning Hangover online tip sheet have also embraced how mission-critical evolving is. Are you?
John Brubaker | 5 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 6 Country Music Icons

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 6 Country Music Icons

Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Johnny Cash all fell down before standing up to become a few of the industry's greatest stars.
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
A Proud Patriot's Lessons for Operating in Your Sweet Spot

A Proud Patriot's Lessons for Operating in Your Sweet Spot

Build up your legacy with this advice from the musician behind "God Bless the USA."
John Brubaker | 6 min read
What a DJ and a Rapping Cowboy Can Teach You About Branding

What a DJ and a Rapping Cowboy Can Teach You About Branding

Just like in the entertainment industry, you're either different or you're invisible.
John Brubaker | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label
Snapchat

Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label

That's what people say, mmm-mmm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Lessons From a Country Music Duo to Make Your Business 'Big & Rich'
Customer Experience

Lessons From a Country Music Duo to Make Your Business 'Big & Rich'

Professional musicians give inspiring performances. Successful entrepreneurs do the same thing.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online
Social Media Marketing

The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online

The 90-year-old country music venue uses millennial marketing techniques to capture followers for a new century.
Constance Aguilar | 6 min read