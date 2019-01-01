My Queue

Couplepreneurs

The Business of Couplepreneurs: Five Couples Share the Highs and Lows of Running a Business Together
Couplepreneurs

The Business of Couplepreneurs: Five Couples Share the Highs and Lows of Running a Business Together

Read on to know how these couplepreneurs counterpoise the act of love and business.
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
What Made Samara Capital Invest INR 200 Cr in This Homegrown Skin Care Brand

What Made Samara Capital Invest INR 200 Cr in This Homegrown Skin Care Brand

In the late 90s in India, when other cosmetic brands of the time remained oblivious of the presence of millions of micro women entrepreneurs running beauty salons, this husband-wife duo laid the foundation of their cosmetic business, which today has a valuation of INR 300 Crore.
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
How This Couple Used Junk for Furnishing Places

How This Couple Used Junk for Furnishing Places

Unbelievable but true, Jodhpur-based couple Hritesh and Priti Lohiya have redefined the concept of waste by utilizing it as raw material.
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
How Indian Couples in Business Are Breaking Age-old Myths

How Indian Couples in Business Are Breaking Age-old Myths

One plus one is no longer two but the new 11, and as they say two great minds seldom differ.
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
How Grace Pinto Became the Reckoning Force Behind Ryan International Group of Institutions

How Grace Pinto Became the Reckoning Force Behind Ryan International Group of Institutions

As you get to know her better as an entrepreneur, you will understand that she is a teacher at heart who enjoys being amidst kids.
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Are Couples in Business Made in Heaven or in Hell?
Power Couples

Are Couples in Business Made in Heaven or in Hell?

Is it wise to take your business ideas from the bedroom to the boardroom?
Aashika Jain | 3 min read