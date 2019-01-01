My Queue

Coupons

More Is Not Better: How to Effectively Target Retail Promotions
Marketing

More Is Not Better: How to Effectively Target Retail Promotions

Relevance and value build a loyal customer base.
Karl Wirth | 5 min read
4 Ways to Reach Customers with Coupons in a Digital Age

4 Ways to Reach Customers with Coupons in a Digital Age

Customers are more inclined, of course, to buy or use a service when there's an incentive involved. But how do you approach that digitally?
Dan Steiner | 4 min read
Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals

Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals

Today marks the 46th annual Earth Day. Check out these discounts and giveaways.
Chris Morris | 3 min read
Chipotle Is Spending an Astronomical Amount of Money on Free Burritos

Chipotle Is Spending an Astronomical Amount of Money on Free Burritos

The burrito eatery's executives said Wednesday that the free food offers have been helping to drive traffic in the wake of two E. coli outbreaks that have sent the chain's sales plunging.
Hayley Peterson | 2 min read
Pancakes! Check Out These Deals and Freebies for National Pancake Day 2016.

Pancakes! Check Out These Deals and Freebies for National Pancake Day 2016.

It's a day that's largely identified with IHOP, though other restaurants have gotten in on the action as well.
Chris Morris | 3 min read

Coupons are a printed or digital agreement between a customer and a company that sells a product or service which ensures the customer a discounted price for a service or product for what is usually a limited time. Many businesses offer coupons as sales incentives.

 