Courage

Confidence

Don't let self-doubt or lack of experience hold you back.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Difficult Conversations Can Jump Start Company Innovation

The autocratic leader is tolerated when survival is at stake but that style won't build a company over the long haul.
Danielle Sabrina | 5 min read
5 Ways to Build Courage and Competence for Difficult Conversations

Being courageous isn't enough. You have to be competent, as well.
Ellevate | 4 min read
7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
The Boldness of Business: 3 Rare Ways to Turn Courage Into Success

Here's how to put yourself out there and create more opportunities for success.
Wendy Keller | 4 min read

A Mind-Controlling Parasite in Cat Poop Increases Your Chances of Being an Entrepreneur, Study Finds
News and Trends

New research shows that those infected with toxoplasma, a parasite found in feline fecal matter, are more likely to take risks.
Madison Semarjin | 2 min read
'Tonight, We Stand Here, and It Feels Like We're Finally Winning,' Say Sexual Abuse Survivors in Inspiring Speeches at ESPY Awards

More than 140 women, including Aly Raisman, Sarah Klein and Tiffany Thomas Lopez, took the stage to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
The 7 Leadership Building Blocks for Courageous Workplaces
Ready For Anything

Slow down, and focus on insight and personal courage.
Angela Kambouris | 6 min read
Marketing Lessons From Stormy Daniels
Marketing

Whatever you're selling, make sure your marketing message is focused, concise and credible.
Gregg Schwartz | 5 min read
My Grandmother Survived the Holocaust. Her Quiet, Gentle Strength Inspired My Entrepreneurial Journey.
Inspiration

Leaving a plum job for the uncertainties of entrepreneurship didn't seem such a scary leap knowing what she overcame.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
7 Steps to Peak Performance in Business and in Life
Ready For Anything

Believe it, you really do reap what you sow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 7 min read
Don't Waste Your Time Listening to Your Fear
Courage

Fear is often a liar, but not always. Learn when to ignore it.
Steve Eakin | 3 min read
Wonder Women: Don't Ask for Permission to Make Big Moves
Ready For Anything

Seeking permission gives away your power to disrupt and innovate. What are you waiting for?
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
How Alcohol Helped This Entrepreneur Make the Leap and Start a Business
Courage

It can be scary to leave behind what's comfortable and try something new, but it's also worth it.
Venturer | 2 min read
Breaking Free of Fear
Fear

When you turn fear against itself, you can find courage to live the life you've always wanted.
Calvin Wayman | 5 min read