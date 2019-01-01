There are no Videos in your queue.
Court Cases
prison
Billy McFarland defrauded investors of tens of millions of dollars.
The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
The ruling is good news for the defendant, who was accused of money laundering via bitcoin.
WhatsApp
The nation's top court overturned the measure in the third such incident since December.
McDonald's
The case underscores the battle between brand names and so-called free-riders who might benefit from the marketing spent on brands without bearing the same costs.
Court Cases
The case will return to the Brooklyn federal court, where it will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie.
Uber
Rival ride services Uber and Lyft have settled high stakes litigation involving two of their top executives, court filings show, in advance of a trial that could have aired sensitive details about both companies.
Apple
The world's top smartphone rivals have been feuding over patents since 2011, when Apple sued Samsung in Northern California alleging infringement of the iPhone's patents, designs and trademarked appearance.
Mozilla
A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Legal Issues
The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Court Cases
Vladamir Kats pleaded guilty later in 2013 to money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Obamacare
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer ruled that the administration cannot spend billions of dollars in federal funds to provide subsidies under Obamacare to private insurers without the approval of Congress.
