Court Cases

Creator of Doomed Fyre Festival Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence
prison

Creator of Doomed Fyre Festival Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence

Billy McFarland defrauded investors of tens of millions of dollars.
Edgar Alvarez | 2 min read
CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million

CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million

The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh

What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh

The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.

Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money

Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money

The ruling is good news for the defendant, who was accused of money laundering via bitcoin.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?
WhatsApp

Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?

The nation's top court overturned the measure in the third such incident since December.
Reuters | 2 min read
McDonald's Wins EU 'MacCoffee' Trademark Dispute
McDonald's

McDonald's Wins EU 'MacCoffee' Trademark Dispute

The case underscores the battle between brand names and so-called free-riders who might benefit from the marketing spent on brands without bearing the same costs.
Reuters | 2 min read
Oracle Ordered to Pay HP $3 Billion in Itanium Case
Court Cases

Oracle Ordered to Pay HP $3 Billion in Itanium Case

Oracle said it would appeal the verdict.
Reuters | 2 min read
Visa, MasterCard $7.25 Billion Settlement With Retailers Is Thrown Out
Court Cases

Visa, MasterCard $7.25 Billion Settlement With Retailers Is Thrown Out

The case will return to the Brooklyn federal court, where it will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie.
Reuters | 4 min read
Uber, Lyft Settle Litigation Involving Top Executives
Uber

Uber, Lyft Settle Litigation Involving Top Executives

Rival ride services Uber and Lyft have settled high stakes litigation involving two of their top executives, court filings show, in advance of a trial that could have aired sensitive details about both companies.
Reuters | 3 min read
Government Asks That Apple Patent Case Against Samsung Be Returned to Lower Court
Apple

Government Asks That Apple Patent Case Against Samsung Be Returned to Lower Court

The world's top smartphone rivals have been feuding over patents since 2011, when Apple sued Samsung in Northern California alleging infringement of the iPhone's patents, designs and trademarked appearance.
Reuters | 3 min read
Mozilla Bid to Intervene in U.S. Child Porn Case Rejected
Mozilla

Mozilla Bid to Intervene in U.S. Child Porn Case Rejected

A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Reuters | 3 min read
Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine
Legal Issues

Google Reportedly Faces Record 3 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine

The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Reuters | 2 min read
Digital Currency Firm Co-founder Gets 10 Years in Prison in Cash-Laundering Case
Court Cases

Digital Currency Firm Co-founder Gets 10 Years in Prison in Cash-Laundering Case

Vladamir Kats pleaded guilty later in 2013 to money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Reuters | 3 min read
Republicans Win Obamacare Legal Challenge, Add to Insurer Concerns
Obamacare

Republicans Win Obamacare Legal Challenge, Add to Insurer Concerns

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer ruled that the administration cannot spend billions of dollars in federal funds to provide subsidies under Obamacare to private insurers without the approval of Congress.
Reuters | 4 min read