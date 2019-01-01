There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Cover letters
Job Seekers
Think cover letters are passé? Think again.
Given the importance of a cover letter, you cannot afford to blow it.
Cover letters are never easy. Here are some tips to help.
Writing the perfect cover letter is an art. Here are some things to avoid to help you polish your craft.
Cover letters are tough. Here are some tips to help you get started.
More From This Topic
Cover letters
Your resume might be perfect but without a proper cover letter you may not get that coveted interview.
How to Find a Job
Finding a job isn't easy, but these simple tips can make finding a job easier.
Cover letters
Here is how to write a cover letter that shows recruiters and hiring managers you're in it to win it.
Job Seekers
It may tough to land your resume in the "yes" pile, by following this advice will heighten your prospects.
Hiring Tips
He was a genius artist and engineer. But did you know da Vinci also had some serious cover-letter writing skills? Here are a few things you can learn from the master.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?