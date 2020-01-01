Coverage

The United States could have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year
Coronavirus

The Pfizer CEO said he is "pretty sure" that the vaccine the company is developing in partnership with BioNTech SE is safe and that it could be available to Americans before 2021.
Things that have happened to Tesla in the first days of September

From a fall in its shares to the consolidation of its competition.
