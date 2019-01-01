There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
craig simpson
Marketing Strategies
For the best results from your direct mail campaigns, learn how responses vary according to the time of year.
Learn the three things you can do to increase the chances that your sale pieces do their important job of selling your product or service.
Increase your mailing response rate by tracking and taking a serious look at your results.
Set up a campaign around a holiday and give your customers a reason to come into your store, visit your website and buy from you.
Learn to look at the factors that determine what your most attractive offer price is!
More From This Topic
Marketing Bootcamp
Specific things to look for when trying to identify a list broker to work with.
Direct Mail
Learn this money-saving tip and keep your response rates from bombing when floods and natural disasters occur.
Marketing Bootcamp
If you want to increase your response rate, make sure you are ALWAYS testing something new.
Advertising
Following these easy steps will help you create copy that sells your products or services.
Growth Strategies
Drawing in more customers isn't hard – if you follow this smart advice from an advertising expert.
Advertising
Discover the six overriding lessons for putting together a promotional campaign that produces the best results.
Advertising Strategies
Testing is the only way you can know your promotions are working and make sure you're getting the best response possible. Find out more about how research can help you create ads that work.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?