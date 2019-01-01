My Queue

creación de negocios

¿Tienes madera para convertirte en emprendedor?
Distrito Central

Si estás a punto de salir de la universidad y aún no te decides entre comenzar un negocio o mejor buscar empleo en una empresa, checa esta guía que te ayudará a saber si tienes aptitutes para convertirte en un emprendedor.
Distrito Central | 3 min read