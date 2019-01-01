creative

Breaking Down the Creative Design Process
Graphic Design

You may even prepare a detailed questionnaire of the How's, When's, What's and this is what it is all about
Shruti Rajpara | 4 min read
How This Entrepreneur is Winning the Match Point

"Sports is a great leveler in the ever-changing world of entrepreneurship," believes the 38-year-old.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How to Build Brand Awareness For A Product Using Social Media

Instagram and Facebook ads can help you target the right set of audience, and result in focused conversions and are extremely cost-efficient
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
#8 Ways to Find Perfect Corporate Gifts

Always try to find gifts which can become a memory for your employees and clients
Yatin Hans | 3 min read
How Working Remotely as a Marketer can Make you More Productive and Creative?

The biggest benefit is getting in touch with raw market space and people
Surbhi Takkar | 4 min read