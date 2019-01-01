My Queue

Creative Communities

4 Smart Ways to Find Creative Employees for Your Startup

Finding the best creative employees for your startup takes its own sort of creativity.
Felix Tarcomnicu | 7 min read
When Kickstarter Hit Its Tipping Point

Co-founder and CEO Yancey Strickler can pinpoint, to the day, exactly when things blew up for the company.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Kickstarter Wants to Be More Than a Crowdfunding Platform

'Our mission statement does not contain the word crowdfunding,' says Yancey Strickler, a co-founder and CEO of the company.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
How the First Artist Bank Is Catering to Creatives

The new bank and app are proving that artistry and finance are not mutually exclusive.
Melinda Newman | 4 min read
It's Time to Diversify Your Online Sales Strategy

Do some creative marketing. The number of places your product can be showcased is expanding.
Derek Newton | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Being an Outlier Set Me on My Entrepreneurial Path

An entrepreneur born in a small Indian village explains that thinking outside the box comes naturally when you're born to see things from the outside looking in.
Krish Ramakrishnan | 3 min read
The 3 Elements Needed to Build Creative Genius in the Workplace

Getting employees' creative juices flowing not only can provide for a happier workplace but also a more productive one.
Stephan Wiedner | 5 min read
5 Steps to Build a Creative Business from Scratch

Operating a business where your intellectual capital is your golden ticket requires a calculated approach.
Anna James | 5 min read
Vimeo Wants to License and Fund Your Movie

Video-sharing website Vimeo has launched a $500,000 project to license and distribute crowdfunded films.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
SnagFilms Lands Another $7 Million in VC for Indie Flicks

A look at how the startup is using technology to draw attention to independent films -- and who is funding the concept.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Connecting Nonprofits With Pro Bono Help

Many nonprofits can't afford the help of designers and copywriters. CrowdSpring's volunteer program offers a solution.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Artopolis: The State of the Creative Nation

Arts entrepreneurs won't save the day for every city, but in some spots, they're the new oil (paint) barons.
Adam Davidson | 11 min read
New York Startup Brings Art to the Online Masses

Entrepreneur Jen Bekman envisions--and is creating--a world that puts art in reach of the masses.
Caroline Tiger | 4 min read
Maker Faire and the Growth of Do-It-Yourself

There's a lot more to DIY than that wobbly table you built (and your spouse hates). A Maker Movement leader weighs in on the growth of the DIY community.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read
Why Artists Are Buying into Chattanooga

Artists gave Chattanooga's Southside a new life--and the neighborhood returned the favor.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read