Creative Communities
Startups
Finding the best creative employees for your startup takes its own sort of creativity.
Co-founder and CEO Yancey Strickler can pinpoint, to the day, exactly when things blew up for the company.
'Our mission statement does not contain the word crowdfunding,' says Yancey Strickler, a co-founder and CEO of the company.
The new bank and app are proving that artistry and finance are not mutually exclusive.
Do some creative marketing. The number of places your product can be showcased is expanding.
More From This Topic
Innovators
An entrepreneur born in a small Indian village explains that thinking outside the box comes naturally when you're born to see things from the outside looking in.
Inspiration
Getting employees' creative juices flowing not only can provide for a happier workplace but also a more productive one.
Starting a Business
Operating a business where your intellectual capital is your golden ticket requires a calculated approach.
Starting a Business
Video-sharing website Vimeo has launched a $500,000 project to license and distribute crowdfunded films.
Entrepreneurs
A look at how the startup is using technology to draw attention to independent films -- and who is funding the concept.
Starting a Business
Many nonprofits can't afford the help of designers and copywriters. CrowdSpring's volunteer program offers a solution.
Starting a Business
Arts entrepreneurs won't save the day for every city, but in some spots, they're the new oil (paint) barons.
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Jen Bekman envisions--and is creating--a world that puts art in reach of the masses.
Starting a Business
There's a lot more to DIY than that wobbly table you built (and your spouse hates). A Maker Movement leader weighs in on the growth of the DIY community.
Starting a Business
Artists gave Chattanooga's Southside a new life--and the neighborhood returned the favor.
