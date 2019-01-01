My Queue

creative thinking

Problem Solving

Going the extra mile solves your problems more efficiently -- and might just make you smarter along the way.
Dipti Parmar | 5 min read
Go Ahead and Tell Everybody You're Going to Mars: The Benefits of Being Bold.

An entrepreneur whose goal is to take his startup to the red planet discovers the virtue of thinking big.
Tim Denning | 7 min read
3 Simple Ways to Give Yourself the Space to Be More Creative

Disconnect, set boundaries, focus on process.
Bill Connolly | 5 min read
The 21st Century Demand for Creative Entrepreneurship, and How to Take Advantage

The most popular "crazy" idea in recent years was Facebook. What kinds of crazy ideas do you have? Because they're really hot right now.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Your Business Can Be Boring But Your Marketing Can't

Everyday products and services require the most creative strategies.
Josh Steimle | 4 min read

How Thinking Like a Designer Can Unlock Organic Growth
creative thinking

To truly grow your business, invest in the things that don't go out of style: quality, freedom and purpose.
Derek Nelson | 7 min read
Unchain Your Mind and Begin to Think Like a Visionary
Radicals & Visionaries

Conceptual thinking is simply exploring and pondering to find out where an idea leads.
Michael Mamas | 4 min read
5 Ways to Open and Nurture Your Imagination
Creativity

Ignite the spark of creativity within to boost your business and enhance your life.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
Why Creativity Is the Most Important Sales Tactic
Sales Strategies

You need creative solutions to generate leads and boost sales, and creativity just means tweaking how you think about it.
Gregg Schwartz | 5 min read
4 Investments Every Startup Owner Should Make This Year
Networking

First, start with the 'Rule of 200,' which will require you to reach out to 10 people per day.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Why I Emailed a Dog
Email Marketing

Having fun with a cold email to a prospect livens up the pitch and betters your odds of a response.
David Koji | 3 min read
8 Ways to Get Your Team Thinking Creatively Like Children
Creativity

Want to encourage an anything-goes mindset? Look no further than the pint-sized inspirations around us.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
For $125 and 200 Words You Can Own a Historic Bed and Breakfast
Contests

A woman in Maine is giving her country inn to the winner of an essay contest, carrying on the tradition that began in 1993.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
9 Habits of High-Performing Business Leaders
Leadership Qualities

These successful professionals share a similar approach to life and work. Here's a concise list of their secrets.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read