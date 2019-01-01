My Queue

Creatividad negocio

Consultoría

10 mitos sobre la creatividad

Existen conceptos acerca de la innovación y el pensamiento creativo que, en lugar de impulsarlos, los inhiben. ¡Derríbalos!
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
8 tips para encontrar ideas de negocio

Estos ejercicios te ayudarán a aumentar tu creatividad para generar ideas que pueden convertirse en empresas exitosas.
Jane Porter | 5 min read