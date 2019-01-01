My Queue

Creativo

50 señales de que eres un emprendedor
Vida emprendedora

50 señales de que eres un emprendedor

Descubre si cuentas con las características necesarias para ser el dueño de un negocio y triunfar con este estilo de vida.
John Rampton | 8 min read
¡No está mal hacerlo! 6 consejos para promocionarte a ti mismo

¡No está mal hacerlo! 6 consejos para promocionarte a ti mismo

Descubre cómo decirle a la gente que eres el mejor sin expresarlo. ¡Haz una lista de tus logros y dalos a conocer!
Anna James | 4 min read
10 señales de que tienes sangre de emprendedor

10 señales de que tienes sangre de emprendedor

Conoce las características que favorecen el éxito de quien inicia un negocio. La humildad y la habilidad para negociar son algunas de ellas.
Ana Lorena Ruíz | 4 min read
El riesgo de no innovar

El riesgo de no innovar

Como empresario, llega el momento en el que debes decidir si te vas a quedar con un método tradicional o con uno que sea más actual.
Miguel Carrillo | 4 min read