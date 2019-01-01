My Queue

What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank
Franchise Financing

Industry vets offer up advice on finding the financial and lending partner that works for your business.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
5 Mistakes That Sabotage Your Company's Bank Credit Score

Yes, there are many types of creditors from which you can get funding for your business. But here's why good bank credit is one of the most important.
Janet Gershen-Siegel | 5 min read
5 Tips for Securing the Business Credit You Need to Start and Scale Your Business

Want to bootstrap your business? You are going to need a solid financial foundation.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
Five Ways to Finance a Franchise

Franchisees share how they pulled together the cash to open their own franchise.
Daniel Bortz | 11 min read
See Your Credit Score Jump Up Dramatically With These Easy Tips

By making an effort to pay outstanding balances and prevent debt from piling up, you will see a difference in your credit.
Phil Town | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Should You Keep Your Credit Frozen Now That It's Free?
Credit

Here are some pros and cons to consider.
Due | 4 min read
Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?
Finance

With so many business financing options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan
Startup Financing

Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
There's a Real Difference Between a Personal and Business Credit Card
Credit Cards

Not all credit cards are created equal. If you're a small business owner, you're missing out if you don't have a business credit card.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Got Bad Credit? Don't Apply for a Loan Before You Ask a Few Hard Questions.
Loans

Your credit score is a major factor, but it's not the only reason potential lenders might give you bad news.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
6 Tips for Digging Your Small Business Out of Serious Debt
Debt

Digging out of business debt really isn't all that different from pulling yourself out of personal debt.
Due | 9 min read
8 Lending Terms That Every Entrepreneur Must Know
Finance

The more you understand the lexicon of small business loans before you start your search, the better you'll be able to secure the right loan for you.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
What Entrepreneurs With Bad Credit Need to Know Before Applying to Get a Loan
Entrepreneurs

Your credit score is a major factor in your eligibility, but it's not the only factor.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Why Your 20s Is the Perfect Time to Start a Business
Starting a Business

This is the only period in your life that you have time to lose.
Levi King | 6 min read
Personal Credit Score vs. Business Credit Score: Everything You Need to Know
Credit

With an estimated 99.95 percent of small business owners and entrepreneurs opting for debt financing, knowing how to prepare your business for a loan application is a must.
Due | 11 min read