Credit
Franchise Financing
Industry vets offer up advice on finding the financial and lending partner that works for your business.
Yes, there are many types of creditors from which you can get funding for your business. But here's why good bank credit is one of the most important.
Want to bootstrap your business? You are going to need a solid financial foundation.
Franchisees share how they pulled together the cash to open their own franchise.
By making an effort to pay outstanding balances and prevent debt from piling up, you will see a difference in your credit.
Credit
Here are some pros and cons to consider.
Finance
With so many business financing options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.
Startup Financing
Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Credit Cards
Not all credit cards are created equal. If you're a small business owner, you're missing out if you don't have a business credit card.
Loans
Your credit score is a major factor, but it's not the only reason potential lenders might give you bad news.
Debt
Digging out of business debt really isn't all that different from pulling yourself out of personal debt.
Finance
The more you understand the lexicon of small business loans before you start your search, the better you'll be able to secure the right loan for you.
Entrepreneurs
Your credit score is a major factor in your eligibility, but it's not the only factor.
Credit
With an estimated 99.95 percent of small business owners and entrepreneurs opting for debt financing, knowing how to prepare your business for a loan application is a must.
