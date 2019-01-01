My Queue

Credit-Card Fees

Your 'Minimum Purchase' Credit Card Policy Is Dumb
Credit Cards

Your 'Minimum Purchase' Credit Card Policy Is Dumb

Whatever convinced you turning away sales is good business, it wasn't the math.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
Darrah Brustein | 7 min read
Visa, MasterCard Settlement: What You Need to Know

Visa, MasterCard Settlement: What You Need to Know

Credit-card giants agree to pay more than $6 billion to settle an antitrust case.
Catherine Clifford
How Square Is Helping Businesses Save on Transaction Fees

How Square Is Helping Businesses Save on Transaction Fees

Forget clunky credit-card processing systems -- all you need is a smartphone and a new device to cut card-processing expenses.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Six Ways to Save Credit-Card Headaches

Six Ways to Save Credit-Card Headaches

Use these tips to avoid getting burned by credit-card processors.
Randy Myers | 5 min read