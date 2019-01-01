My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Credit-Card Processors

What You Need to Know About the 3 Biggest Global Payment Methods
Payments and Collections

What You Need to Know About the 3 Biggest Global Payment Methods

Recent new technologies will join the roughly 200 different types of electronic-payment methods that currently permeate our world. With so many options and use cases, it can be daunting for any global business to select the right payment methods.
Tien Tzuo | 6 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
Darrah Brustein | 7 min read
Target Hit by a Sophisticated Hack Job

Target Hit by a Sophisticated Hack Job

The retail company was targeted by hackers who may have tampered with the machines customers use to swipe their cards.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Pros and Cons of Mobile Payment Services

The Pros and Cons of Mobile Payment Services

From fee structures to device compatibility and support, here are the differences between mobile payment providers you should know about before getting started.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg | 5 min read
Six Ways to Save Credit-Card Headaches

Six Ways to Save Credit-Card Headaches

Use these tips to avoid getting burned by credit-card processors.
Randy Myers | 5 min read