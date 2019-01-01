My Queue

Credit Checks

Effective Background Checks: 5 Factors to Consider
Hiring

Sometimes a potential employee isn't all he or she seems to be. Proper screening is a must.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
The Fair Credit Reporting Act Can Be a Trap

If you're an employer performing a background check, be very, very careful.
Brett E. Coburn and Brooks A. Suttle | 6 min read
Red Flags and Red Herrings in Job Applicants' Credit Reports

Is your applicant just down on his or her luck or irresponsible? Here's how to find out.
Steven Richmond | 6 min read
How to Check a Customer's Credit Worthiness

Know the risks and what to ask before extending credit to your customers.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Using Credit Checks to Help in Hiring

What you need to know before digging into an applicant's background.
Nancy Mann Jackson | 4 min read