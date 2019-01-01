There are no Videos in your queue.
Credit Unions
Small Business Lending
Credit unions, long an alternative to banks for individual customers, are keenly interested in small business lending.
When the bank of mom and dad shuts down, here are some startup funding resources for you.
Credit unions and the banking industry spar over the right to make loans to small businesses.
More credit unions are offering business loans, and their interest rates and fees are often lower than at commercial banks. What's more, their loan officers typically have more flexibility and decision-making ability than those at larger institutions.
A look at some of the more hopeful signals from the world of commercial lending, community banks, credit unions and venture backers
Gary Hicks, president and CEO of SkillSniper.com, describes how he secured financing from a credit union to launch his job-hunting site.
Finance
How your startup could benefit from these funding sources in the coming year.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
