Introducing Fantasy Sports to India Got this Gamer into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
Introducing Fantasy Sports to India Got this Gamer into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

A look at how two friends Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth outlined the beginnings of what turned into India's biggest sports gaming platform
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Wednesday Wisdom: Mithali Raj is the First Indian Women to Play 200 ODIs. Here Are 4 Things We Can Learn From Her

Wednesday Wisdom: Mithali Raj is the First Indian Women to Play 200 ODIs. Here Are 4 Things We Can Learn From Her

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 2 min read
In an Exhilarating Last-over Finish, Team India Clinches Asia Cup 2018

In an Exhilarating Last-over Finish, Team India Clinches Asia Cup 2018

Men in blue emerged as champions by defeating Bangladesh by three wickets in a nail-biting finale of Asia Cup
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court

This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court

Luxury connoisseur Ritesh Srivastava, ends a busy week by volleying a few shots on the squash court.
Sugandh Bahl | 1 min read
Pathan Brothers Hitting Right On The Franchising Pitch

Pathan Brothers Hitting Right On The Franchising Pitch

Yusuf Pathan Talks About Providing Coaching to Kids
Franchise India Staff | 4 min read

How Celebrities Can Help Corporates Maximize Philanthropic Effort
How Celebrities Can Help Corporates Maximize Philanthropic Effort

Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee shared with Entrepreneur India what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
Acing is a Habit and Not a One-time Moment for this World Cricket Champion
Acing is a Habit and Not a One-time Moment for this World Cricket Champion

Here's how 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is batting his second innings on entrepreneurship
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once

This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once

Mithali Dorai Raj became the first cricket player to make 6,000 runs in WODIs in 2017
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Smashed a Six in Indian Start-up Networking
How This Entrepreneur Smashed a Six in Indian Start-up Networking

Say goodbye to boring conferences and meet new investors over a game of cricket
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How These Start-ups are Changing the Pitch for Sports
How These Start-ups are Changing the Pitch for Sports

On #NationalSportsDay, we take a look at how sports has moved from the gullies to the phone
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude
How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude

Virat Kohli in a very less time has given the perfect direction to his never-say-die attitude to get on top of his career.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
3 Reasons Why Anil Kumble Will Spurt Up Indian Cricket Team
3 Reasons Why Anil Kumble Will Spurt Up Indian Cricket Team

Kumble's back in the cricket scene and here's why he's definitely going to deliver a killer performance
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
This Startup Backed By Sachin Tendulaker Lets You Play Against Shoaib Akhtar And Ronaldo
This Startup Backed By Sachin Tendulaker Lets You Play Against Shoaib Akhtar And Ronaldo

The virtual gaming startup is close to raising Rs 200 crore ($30 million) from private equity investors.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Forget IPL, Are You Ready For Startup Premier League?
Forget IPL, Are You Ready For Startup Premier League?

Crownit brings home cricket fever by organizing the Startup Premier League in Gurgaon!
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read