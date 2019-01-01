My Queue

Cricketers

How Celebrities Can Help Corporates Maximize Philanthropic Effort
Philanthropy

Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee shared with Entrepreneur India what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
How Yuvraj Singh Bounced Back to Play his Second Innings

"I had dreamt to complete the 100 test match mark but when I finally got opportunity to play test matches regularly, I was diagnosed with cancer."
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
India's Ace Cricketers are Scoring Big on a Different Pitch

At the peak of his cricketing career in the 1980s, Kapil Dev realized how sportsmen struggle to meet their financial needs after retiring from active sports
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
This Startup Backed By Sachin Tendulaker Lets You Play Against Shoaib Akhtar And Ronaldo

The virtual gaming startup is close to raising Rs 200 crore ($30 million) from private equity investors.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Good News For Virat Kohli's Fans! Your Hotline To The Ace Cricketer Is Here

Virat Kohli in partnership with PrivyPlex launches Virat Fan Box™
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read