crisis communication

7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis
Reputation Management

7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis

It takes a solid strategy, self-discipline and patience to reshape public perception.
Lida Citroën | 12 min read
Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand

Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand

The NFL's goal is to make the whole issue go away by taking back control of the story. There is no sign it has succeeded.
Peter Horst | 6 min read
Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing

Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing

The gaffe-filled media whirlwind of the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor is a case study in how not to represent your client.
Gregg Schwartz | 5 min read
Culture Makes or Breaks a Company When Crisis Hits

Culture Makes or Breaks a Company When Crisis Hits

Culture is what guides your company, for good or ill, when times are suddenly bad.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Facebook's User Privacy Mistakes

5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Facebook's User Privacy Mistakes

One of the world's largest, richest and most successful companies has botched customer trust and crisis communications.
Manish Dudharejia | 9 min read

More From This Topic

What Netflix Just Taught Entrepreneurs About Mitigating a PR Nightmare
Public Relations

What Netflix Just Taught Entrepreneurs About Mitigating a PR Nightmare

Netflix's response to its Kevin Spacey PR crisis shows that nothing is more important than protecting the brand you've worked so hard to build.
Erik Huberman | 7 min read
5 Leadership Failures That Contributed to the United Fiasco
Leadership

5 Leadership Failures That Contributed to the United Fiasco

Every CEO is vulnerable to United-esque PR disaster when their organizations veer from their core values.
Brian Fielkow | 8 min read
4 Hallmarks of Leadership in a Time of Crisis
Crisis Management

4 Hallmarks of Leadership in a Time of Crisis

Don't be the next Wells Fargo. Do be the next Skittles. Here's how.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read