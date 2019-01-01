My Queue

crisis económicas

¿Cómo sobrevivir a una crisis financiera en tu negocio?
Protege tu negocio

Todo emprendedor sabe que ningún negocio es invulnerable cuando las cosas se ponen difíciles.
Zoe Aguilar | 6 min read
5 películas para entender la crisis económica

Esta semana, el FMI advirtió que las finanzas mundiales presentan una alta vulnerabilidad. Estas cintas te ayudarán a entender las causas.
Rocío Camarena / Alto Nivel | 6 min read