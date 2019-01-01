My Queue

Mark Zuckerberg's Former Mentor: 'The People at Facebook Live in Their Own Bubble'
Early investor Roger McNamee explains his concerns about the platform's trajectory.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
4 Ways to Handle and Overcome Your Fear of Rejection

Redefining the experience and profiting by it can turn rejection into the fuel for success.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
Want Brutally Honest Feedback From Employees? Here's How These 6 Entrepreneurs Get It.

It's tough being the boss, and no one is perfect. Here's how your team can help you be better.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
5 Unexpected Millionaire Habits

High-achieving individuals work to become stronger, more knowledgeable and more well-rounded over time.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Are You Brave Enough to Listen to Constructive Criticism?

Not every negative comment is wrong.
Wendy Keller | 3 min read

Build the Business You Want Because Nobody Is Going to Pay Your Bills
The only critics you really need to listen to you are your customers. If they have no complaints, ignore everyone who does.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Take the Sting Out of Constructive Criticism With These Helpful Tips
Move past feelings of anger or despondency as quickly as you can.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
The Importance of Candor and Other Lessons From a Former White House Chief of Staff
Structuring an environment that ensures trust among team members and then defending its integrity amid high-stakes workplace intrigue are leadership skills all founders need.
Tom Wicka | 6 min read
Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload
Everyone is hit by an avalanche of information everyday. The desire to tune it out is natural but has to be resisted.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 6 min read
If You Think Success Is Nothing But Fun You Need to Understand This About Critics
Success needs to be its own reward because, guaranteed, not everybody is going to love you.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Take from Hollywood's War on Rotten Tomatoes
No matter how established your company might be, criticism still stings. Instead of plugging your ears and tuning out critics, use reviews as a direct pipeline for feedback.
Jay Baer | 7 min read
Jimmy Kimmel Struck Back at a Detractor on Social Media -- Should You?
Just because entrepreneurs have social media at their disposal doesn't always mean they should use it.
Stephen Key | 7 min read
Respect People's Right to Review Your Company Online, Even When There's Bitching Involved.
"Asking if a company has ever had a bad review online is like asking if someone's ever been on a bad date," said one president.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
What Sheryl Sandberg Taught Me About Giving Criticism
How many times have you tried to give feedback that totally falls flat?
Kim Scott | 7 min read
Learning the Secrets to Success With Greg Reid from Millionaire Mentor, Inc.
Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor chat with author Greg Reid about stickability, the power to persevere and keep your eye on the prize.
Business & Burgers | 2 min read