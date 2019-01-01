My Queue

Cross Border Angels

What Cross-Border Venture Capital Investments into India Represent?
Venture Capital

Could this herald the advent of customized smart solutions for India?
Rahul R | 3 min read
'Gujarat set to emerge as the next Silicon Valley of India'

Cross Border Angels (CBA) is dedicated to help companies grow through capital, sales and talent, says Kaushal Chokshi.
Swadha Mishra | 5 min read