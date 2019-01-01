My Queue

cross border payments

Cross-border Payments Network Thunes Bags $10 Million in Series A Funding
FinTech

Cross-border Payments Network Thunes Bags $10 Million in Series A Funding

Today, the startup has an active global network that reaches over 80 countries with more than 9,000 interconnected payout partners
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How This Alibaba-backed Hong Kong SME Financing Platform is Creating China Route

How This Alibaba-backed Hong Kong SME Financing Platform is Creating China Route

Qupital bills itself as the region's largest trade financing platform for small and medium enterprises
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
The Journey of Four Chinese Students Who Founded Australia's Newest Tech Unicorn

The Journey of Four Chinese Students Who Founded Australia's Newest Tech Unicorn

Airwallex aspires to become the operating system of global banking, offering customers a truly global financial platform that serves their growing business needs
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Fintech Company is Turning its Rivals Into Partners Globally

This Fintech Company is Turning its Rivals Into Partners Globally

'We are partnering with a lot of banks to ensure better settlement, better transparency, hence, better services to the end consumer,' says COO Keren Levy
Komal Nathani | 3 min read