My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Crowdfund with Cat

3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million
Crowdfunding

3 Crowdfunding Secrets From an Entrepreneur Who Raised $11.5 Million

Hiral Sanghavi successfully manufactured and shipped a travel jacket with funds raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He's learned a thing or two -- or three.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Watch Our 8-Episode Crash Course on Crowdfunding

Watch Our 8-Episode Crash Course on Crowdfunding

Here's the complete first season of our new web series, 'Crowdfund with Cat.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
There Are New 'Pools of Money' Available for Entrepreneurs. Listen in as This Startup Finance Braintrust Talks What, Why and How.

There Are New 'Pools of Money' Available for Entrepreneurs. Listen in as This Startup Finance Braintrust Talks What, Why and How.

A roundtable of experts sit down in Nashville, Tenn., to break down what the new laws for equity crowdfunding mean and why they are important.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Women Are Better Crowdfunders Than Men. Here's Why.

Women Are Better Crowdfunders Than Men. Here's Why.

It all comes down to the different tendencies that women and men have in communicating.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Here's Your Game Plan for When and How to Communicate With Your Crowdfunding Backers

Here's Your Game Plan for When and How to Communicate With Your Crowdfunding Backers

Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, outlines a strategy for reaching out to your investors during and after a campaign.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read

More From This Topic

A Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Needs a Video. Here's What It Should Look Like.
Crowdfund with Cat

A Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Needs a Video. Here's What It Should Look Like.

Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, shares his best advice on producing a pitch video.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
3 Foundational Secrets to Running a Rockstar Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfund with Cat

3 Foundational Secrets to Running a Rockstar Crowdfunding Campaign

Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, explains what it takes to get people to invest their dollars into your product.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
How Does an Investor Make Money With Equity Crowdfunding?
Crowdfund with Cat

How Does an Investor Make Money With Equity Crowdfunding?

Alon Hillel-Tuch, a co-founder of the crowdfunding platform RocketHub, explains the four ways that an investor can make money off of an equity crowdfunding asset.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Who Is Equity Crowdfunding Right For?
Crowdfunding

Who Is Equity Crowdfunding Right For?

Co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, Alon Hillel-Tuch, explains what is involved in raising money for and investing in a startup with equity crowdfunding.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Investing in Startups Is Opening Up to the '99 Percent'
Crowdfund with Cat

Investing in Startups Is Opening Up to the '99 Percent'

The co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub explains what the new generation of equity crowdfunding will look like and why it's important.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Starting Today, There Is a New Way for Entrepreneurs to Raise Money. Here's the Good, the Great, the Bad and the Ugly.
Equity Crowdfunding

Starting Today, There Is a New Way for Entrepreneurs to Raise Money. Here's the Good, the Great, the Bad and the Ugly.

Equity crowdfunding has historically only been open to accredited investors. As of May 16, anyone can invest in a startup with equity crowdfunding.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Equity Crowdfunding Explained -- Jargon Free
Crowdfund with Cat

Equity Crowdfunding Explained -- Jargon Free

A co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, Alon Hillel-Tuch, explains the difference between equity crowdfunding and more tradition donation-based crowdfunding.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Crowdfund with Cat

Crowdfund with Cat, hosted by Entrepreneur.com senior writer Cat Clifford, gives you the inside scoop on crowdfunding news, best practices and advice for running a crowdfunding campaign.

Use the hashtag #CrowdfundWithCat and join in on the crowdfunding conversation!