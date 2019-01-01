There are no Videos in your queue.
Crowdfund with Cat
Crowdfunding
Hiral Sanghavi successfully manufactured and shipped a travel jacket with funds raised on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. He's learned a thing or two -- or three.
Here's the complete first season of our new web series, 'Crowdfund with Cat.'
A roundtable of experts sit down in Nashville, Tenn., to break down what the new laws for equity crowdfunding mean and why they are important.
It all comes down to the different tendencies that women and men have in communicating.
Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, outlines a strategy for reaching out to your investors during and after a campaign.
More From This Topic
Crowdfund with Cat
Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, shares his best advice on producing a pitch video.
Crowdfund with Cat
Brian Meece, the co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, explains what it takes to get people to invest their dollars into your product.
Crowdfund with Cat
Alon Hillel-Tuch, a co-founder of the crowdfunding platform RocketHub, explains the four ways that an investor can make money off of an equity crowdfunding asset.
Crowdfunding
Co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, Alon Hillel-Tuch, explains what is involved in raising money for and investing in a startup with equity crowdfunding.
Crowdfund with Cat
The co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub explains what the new generation of equity crowdfunding will look like and why it's important.
Equity Crowdfunding
Equity crowdfunding has historically only been open to accredited investors. As of May 16, anyone can invest in a startup with equity crowdfunding.
Crowdfund with Cat
A co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, Alon Hillel-Tuch, explains the difference between equity crowdfunding and more tradition donation-based crowdfunding.
Crowdfund with Cat, hosted by Entrepreneur.com senior writer Cat Clifford, gives you the inside scoop on crowdfunding news, best practices and advice for running a crowdfunding campaign.
Use the hashtag #CrowdfundWithCat and join in on the crowdfunding conversation!
