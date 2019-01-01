My Queue

Crowdfunding Rewards

3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
Crowdfunding

3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017

The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
Jonathan Chaupin | 3 min read
4 Essential Steps for a Successful Kickstarter Campaign

4 Essential Steps for a Successful Kickstarter Campaign

When you launch a crowdfunding campaign, everyone can see if you're successful or not. Make this your motivating factor.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
6 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Crowdfunding Campaign

6 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Crowdfunding Campaign

A successful crowdfunding campaign requires more than just a few social shares.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read
6 Good Things Crowdfunding Is Doing for Startups

6 Good Things Crowdfunding Is Doing for Startups

Forget VCs. Crowdfunding has disrupted lending in your favor. And it offers instant feedback and helps you build a fan base.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Crowdfunding Could Be In Your Portfolio But Not Too Much

Crowdfunding Could Be In Your Portfolio But Not Too Much

Due to new crowdfunding laws we can all be VC's, but you may want to hold off before you invest in your peers.
Sally Outlaw | 4 min read

More From This Topic

6 Ways Attending a Crowdfunding Event Can Boost Your Business
Crowdfunding

6 Ways Attending a Crowdfunding Event Can Boost Your Business

Even if you haven't committed to crowdfunding, the events are worthwhile just for what you can learn and who you can meet.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
5 Important Questions About Real-Estate Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

5 Important Questions About Real-Estate Crowdfunding

It may seem like just another tech fad. But consider that real estate-specific websites have raked in millions in investments.
Steven Kaufman | 5 min read
Why Overpriced Rewards Could Be the Kiss of Death for Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding Rewards

Why Overpriced Rewards Could Be the Kiss of Death for Your Crowdfunding Campaign

$100 for a T-shirt? 'That doesn't sound like a deal to me,' says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Last Year, Reading Rainbow Raised $5.4 Million on Kickstarter. Then, the Real Work Began.
Crowdfunding

Last Year, Reading Rainbow Raised $5.4 Million on Kickstarter. Then, the Real Work Began.

With a record 105,000 backers, the crowdfunding campaign presented logistical challenges, but appears to have made good on its commitments.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Nearly 1 in 10 Kickstarter Projects Fails to Deliver Rewards
Kickstarter

Nearly 1 in 10 Kickstarter Projects Fails to Deliver Rewards

The crowdfunding platform commissioned a University of Pennsylvania professor to do an analysis of the fulfillment rates of funded campaigns on the platform.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
The Most Important Thing You Must Do as a Hardware Startup
Product Development

The Most Important Thing You Must Do as a Hardware Startup

You can't develop your product while living in a cave. Instead, "pre-sell" it via crowdfunding and email marketing.
John Teel | 5 min read
Is Kickstarter Right for Your Business?
Crowdfunding

Is Kickstarter Right for Your Business?

Don't let a crowdfunding calamity happen to you.
David Salinas | 4 min read
Crowdfunding Can Be Really Effective -- If You Know What You're Doing
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Can Be Really Effective -- If You Know What You're Doing

This source of raising capital can secure significant cash for a startup as well as publicity and contacts.
Kendall Almerico | 4 min read