Crowdfunding Rewards
Crowdfunding
The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
When you launch a crowdfunding campaign, everyone can see if you're successful or not. Make this your motivating factor.
A successful crowdfunding campaign requires more than just a few social shares.
Forget VCs. Crowdfunding has disrupted lending in your favor. And it offers instant feedback and helps you build a fan base.
Due to new crowdfunding laws we can all be VC's, but you may want to hold off before you invest in your peers.
Crowdfunding
Even if you haven't committed to crowdfunding, the events are worthwhile just for what you can learn and who you can meet.
Crowdfunding
It may seem like just another tech fad. But consider that real estate-specific websites have raked in millions in investments.
Crowdfunding Rewards
$100 for a T-shirt? 'That doesn't sound like a deal to me,' says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
Crowdfunding
With a record 105,000 backers, the crowdfunding campaign presented logistical challenges, but appears to have made good on its commitments.
Kickstarter
The crowdfunding platform commissioned a University of Pennsylvania professor to do an analysis of the fulfillment rates of funded campaigns on the platform.
Product Development
You can't develop your product while living in a cave. Instead, "pre-sell" it via crowdfunding and email marketing.
Crowdfunding
Don't let a crowdfunding calamity happen to you.
Crowdfunding
This source of raising capital can secure significant cash for a startup as well as publicity and contacts.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
